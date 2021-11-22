StockMarketWire.com - Energy producer Kistos said it had spudded the Q11-B appraisal well in the Netherlands.
As previously announced, the Q11-B appraisal well was anticipated to take a minimum of 6 weeks to drill and test.
Kistos intended to suspend the well for future use in a Q11-B development and had estimated 2C resources for this accumulation of between 67 to 155 Bcf net.
'These figures were independently audited by Sproule and will be refined following review of all the data from the forthcoming well,' the company said.
