CA
25/11/2021 13:30 payroll employment, earnings & hours
29/11/2021 13:30 balance of payments
29/11/2021 13:30 industrial product & raw materials price indexes
CH
26/11/2021 08:00 GDP
DE
24/11/2021 09:00 Ifo business climate index
25/11/2021 07:00 GfK consumer climate survey
25/11/2021 07:00 GDP
29/11/2021 13:00 provisional CPI
ES
25/11/2021 08:00 PPI
29/11/2021 08:00 flash estimate CPI
EU
26/11/2021 09:00 monetary developments in the euro area (M3)
29/11/2021 10:00 business & consumer surveys
FR
26/11/2021 07:45 consumer confidence survey
IE
25/11/2021 11:00 labour force survey
29/11/2021 11:00 retail sales index
IT
25/11/2021 09:00 foreign trade non-EU
26/11/2021 09:00 consumer confidence survey
29/11/2021 09:00 PPI
JP
24/11/2021 00:30 flash manufacturing PMI
24/11/2021 23:50 services producer price index
25/11/2021 05:00 supermarket sales
25/11/2021 06:00 revised machine tool orders
25/11/2021 23:30 CPI
26/11/2021 00:30 import & export statistics
28/11/2021 23:50 preliminary retail sales
UK
24/11/2021 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
25/11/2021 17:00 Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey participates in Cambridge Union event
29/11/2021 00:01 Zoopla house price index
29/11/2021 09:30 monetary & financial statistics
US
24/11/2021 12:00 MBA weekly wortgage applications survey
24/11/2021 13:30 jobless claims
24/11/2021 13:30 2nd estimate GDP
24/11/2021 13:30 durable goods orders
24/11/2021 13:30 trade balance
24/11/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
24/11/2021 15:00 personal income & outlays
24/11/2021 15:00 new residential sales
24/11/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
24/11/2021 17:00 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
24/11/2021 19:00 Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes
26/11/2021 18:00 financial markets close early on day after Thanksgiving. Markets close at 13:00 EST
