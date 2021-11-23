Interim Result
24/11/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
24/11/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
24/11/2021 Revolution Beauty Group PLC (REVB)
24/11/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
24/11/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
24/11/2021 First Property Group PLC (FPO)
24/11/2021 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)
24/11/2021 (CORD)
24/11/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
24/11/2021 Arena Events Group PLC (ARE)
Final Result
24/11/2021 Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (TENG)
24/11/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)
24/11/2021 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)
24/11/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
24/11/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
24/11/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
AGM / EGM
24/11/2021 Prairie Mining Ltd (PDZ)
24/11/2021 (OCTP)
24/11/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
24/11/2021 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
24/11/2021 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)
24/11/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
24/11/2021 (MXC)
24/11/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
24/11/2021 Darktrace PLC (DARK)
24/11/2021 European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH)
24/11/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
24/11/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
Trading Statement
24/11/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)
24/11/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
24/11/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)
Ex-Dividend
24/11/2021 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
24/11/2021 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)
