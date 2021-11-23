StockMarketWire.com - Caledonia Investments reported a rise in first-half net asset value total return in the first half of the year, driven by positive movement in global equity markets.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, net asset value per share total return grew 16.1% to £45.92.
Caledonia private capital returned 20.1%, while Caledonia Quoted Equity returned 13.5%.
Caledonia Funds returned 24.2%, a 'strong performance based on significant valuation growth in line with broader private equity markets, and supported by increased realisations across the portfoliom' the company said.
The interim dividend was raised by 2.9% to 17. 5 pence per share.
'Capital markets have recovered strongly following the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic, supported by renewed injections of liquidity by Central Banksm' the company said.
'This action has steadied the nerve of market participants whilst much of the world has implemented its response through restrictions followed by vaccination to enable a recognisable quality of life to return to many nations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.