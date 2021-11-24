Interim Result

25/11/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)

25/11/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

25/11/2021 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)

25/11/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)

25/11/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)

25/11/2021 Shearwater Group PLC (SWG)

25/11/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)

25/11/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)

25/11/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)

29/11/2021 Molten Ventures PLC (GROW)

30/11/2021 Reneuron Group PLC (RENE)

30/11/2021 Sosandar PLC (SOS)

30/11/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)

30/11/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)

30/11/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)

30/11/2021 Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH)

30/11/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)

01/12/2021 Brickability Group PLC (BRCK)

01/12/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)

01/12/2021 Tpximpact Holdings PLC (TPX)

01/12/2021 (PEEL)

01/12/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)

01/12/2021 Loungers PLC (LGRS)

02/12/2021 Fulcrum Utility Services LD (FCRM)

02/12/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)

02/12/2021 Srt Marine Systems PLC (SRT)



Final Result

25/11/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)

25/11/2021 Mj Hudson Group PLC (MJH)

25/11/2021 Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB)

30/11/2021 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)

30/11/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)

30/11/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)

30/11/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)

30/11/2021 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)

30/11/2021 Contango Holdings Plc Ord 1p (CGO)

30/11/2021 Marston's PLC (MARS)

30/11/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)

30/11/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)

30/11/2021 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)

01/12/2021 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)

02/12/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)

02/12/2021 Auction Technology Group PLC (ATG)



AGM / EGM

25/11/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)

25/11/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)

25/11/2021 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)

25/11/2021 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)

25/11/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)

25/11/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)

25/11/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)

26/11/2021 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)

26/11/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)

26/11/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)

26/11/2021 (FME)

26/11/2021 Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4)

26/11/2021 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)

26/11/2021 Base Resources Limited (BSE)

26/11/2021 Oilex LD (OEX)

26/11/2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)

29/11/2021 Mysale Group PLC (MYSL)

29/11/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)

29/11/2021 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)

29/11/2021 Brown Advisory Us Smaller Companies PLC (BASC)

29/11/2021 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)

30/11/2021 Castillo Copper Limited Ord Npv Di (CCZ)

30/11/2021 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)

30/11/2021 Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO)

30/11/2021 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)

30/11/2021 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)

01/12/2021 Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd (TPOU)

01/12/2021 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)

01/12/2021 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

01/12/2021 Gabelli Merger Plus Trust Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (GMPP)

01/12/2021 Avation PLC (AVAP)

02/12/2021 Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund LD (VOF)

02/12/2021 DCD Media PLC (DCD)

02/12/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

02/12/2021 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)

02/12/2021 Limitless Earth Plc Ord 1p (LME)

02/12/2021 Essensys PLC (ESYS)



Trading Statement

25/11/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)

25/11/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)

25/11/2021 Tclarke PLC (CTO)

25/11/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)

30/11/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)

01/12/2021 Centamin PLC (CEY)



Ex-Dividend

25/11/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)

25/11/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)

25/11/2021 Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust PLC (MAVT)

25/11/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)

25/11/2021 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)

25/11/2021 Invesco Asia Trust PLC (IAT)

25/11/2021 Ienergizer Limited (IBPO)

25/11/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

25/11/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)

25/11/2021 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)

25/11/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)

25/11/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

25/11/2021 Vpc Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL)

25/11/2021 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

25/11/2021 Redcentric PLC (RCN)

25/11/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)

25/11/2021 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)

25/11/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

25/11/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)

25/11/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

25/11/2021 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)

25/11/2021 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)

25/11/2021 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)

25/11/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)

25/11/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)

25/11/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)

25/11/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

25/11/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)

25/11/2021 Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW)

26/11/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)

26/11/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)

26/11/2021 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)

26/11/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)

26/11/2021 Tesco PLC (TSCO)

26/11/2021 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)

26/11/2021 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)

26/11/2021 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC (NFC)

26/11/2021 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC (MGCI)

26/11/2021 European Opportunities Trust PLC (JEO)

26/11/2021 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)

26/11/2021 Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE)

26/11/2021 Edinburgh Investment Trust PLC (EDIN)

26/11/2021 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)

26/11/2021 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)

29/11/2021 Jpmorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited Ord Npv Usd (JARU)

29/11/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)

29/11/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)

30/11/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)

30/11/2021 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)

30/11/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)

30/11/2021 New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI)

30/11/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)

30/11/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)

30/11/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)

30/11/2021 Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI)

30/11/2021 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG)

30/11/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

30/11/2021 Cqs New City High Yield Fund Limited (NCYF)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com