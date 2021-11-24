StockMarketWire.com - Quality assurance provider Intertek said revenue grew 6.7% in the July to October period, driven by a boost from acquisitions.
All divisions delivered like-for-like revenue growth, with products up 5.5%, trade up 3.7%, resources up 4.7% in the period.
'Looking to the full year, we are on track to deliver robust like-for-like revenue growth at constant currency, year on year margin progression and a strong free cash flow performance, notwithstanding the lockdown restrictions still in place across some of our global markets and the supply chain challenges that our clients are facing,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
