StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure company HICL Infrastructure reported a rise in net assets per share in the first half of the year amid an ongoing recovery from the pandemic.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, net asset value per share rose 3.1 pence to 155.4 pence, up from 152.3 pence in March.
Annualised total shareholder return of 9.8%.
Dividends paid in the period were 4.13 pence per share. up from 4.12 pence last year, and dividend cash cover increased to 1.043 times from 0.83 times.
Looking ahead, the company said it was on track to deliver a fully cash covered dividend of 8.25p per share for the year to March 2022, in line with its stated target.
'With inflation expected to remain elevated in the Company's core markets, the Board believes the inherent inflation correlation of HICL's return, at 0.8x, to be highly attractive for investors seeking sustainable, long-term income,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
