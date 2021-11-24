StockMarketWire.com - Asiamet Resources said it had intersected strong gold and silver mineralisation at its BKZ deposit in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia following recent drilling.

The intersections included 29 meters at 4.59 grams per tonne of gold, 161 grams per tonne of silver.

'All holes completed in the current program have intersected significant mineralization and expanded the BKZ Mineral Resource envelope which remains open in several directions,' the company said.

'Results are pending on a further five holes,' it added.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com