StockMarketWire.com - Altitude Group said chairman Keith Edelman would be retiring from his role from 26 November 2021, and be replaced by David Smith as non-executive director.
Smith currently served as the chairman of Lockton Companies, LLP and non-executive director of AIG UK and Bupa Insurance. In his executive career, Smith, held the role of CEO of Zurich Insurance and Chairman of Polaris UK, the general insurance industry-owned standards and digital trading/technology body.
The company also provided a trading update alongside the announcement, touting 'good' progress in the six months to 30 September 2021 as the US recovery across the promotional product industry accelerated the recovery for the company.
'The company is trading positively and in line with management's expectations.'
The group will announce its HY1 21 interim results on 30 November 2021.
