StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 gained on Wednesday, led by a rise in oil majors as oil prices continued to increase despite US President Joe Biden announcing the US would tap its emergency oil reserves as part of joint effort with other nations to curb energy prices.
At 09:34 the FTSE 100 was up 24.95 points, or 0.34% at 7,291.64.
Quality assurance provider Intertek said revenue grew 6.7% in the July to October period, driven by a boost from acquisitions. Its shares jumped 6.5% £54.94.
Johnson Matthey fell 2.4% to £21.30 after swinging to a first half of loss weighed down by a £314 million write down of assets in its battery materials business as the chemicals company exited the industry.
Looking ahead, the company kept its guidance unchanged and said that the share buyback of £200 million would begin in the new year.
Animal genetics company Genus warned that profit would be 'moderately lower' than expected for 2022 following a lower volumes in China. Its shares fell 13.8% to £45.28.
Luxury brand Mulberry rallied 25% to 326 after swinging to a first-half profit as revenue grew by more than third as the reopening of store in the UK and growth Asia bolstered performance.
Construction materials group Breedon rose 3% to 101.88 pence after upgrading its outlook on profitability after reporting that revenue was up 31% in first 10 months of the 2021 amid 'encouraging' demand levels.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.