StockMarketWire.com - Eco Animal Health reported that profit slumped in the first half of the year following a fall in revenue in China amid in falling pig prices.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit fell to £0.9 million from £4.8 million year-on-year as sales slipped to £38.5 million from £42.5 million.
'This set of results has clearly been impacted by the dramatic fall in the pig price in China which had a significant impact on the industry and losses of up to US$200 per head,' the company said.
'This resulted in a significant decline in the demand for Aivlosin.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.