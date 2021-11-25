StockMarketWire.com - Eco Animal Health reported that profit slumped in the first half of the year following a fall in revenue in China amid in falling pig prices.

For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit fell to £0.9 million from £4.8 million year-on-year as sales slipped to £38.5 million from £42.5 million.

'This set of results has clearly been impacted by the dramatic fall in the pig price in China which had a significant impact on the industry and losses of up to US$200 per head,' the company said.

'This resulted in a significant decline in the demand for Aivlosin.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com