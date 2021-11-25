StockMarketWire.com - Asset management services company MJ Hudson reported narrower annual losses as revenue recovered from the pandemic impact.

For the year ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £5.3 million from £7.3 million year-on-year as revenue increased 78.5% to £39.8 million.

'Looking beyond FY21, the board is optimistic as to progress in the current year, encouraged by both the strong trading in the first few months and the potential within our M&A pipeline,' the company said.


