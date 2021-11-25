StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical development company Nuformix reported positive data from a pre-clinical trial of its lead drug candidate to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
The in vitro studies demonstrated that it was 'feasible to formulate NXP002 into a simple and stable solution which has suitable properties for delivery via nebulisation,' the company said.
'The data generated on these formulations also show that the drug can be efficiently delivered in the right particle size range for lung delivery using off-the-shelf and commonly used nebuliser devices.'
'Thus, Nuformix believes that the delivery of NXP002 by nebulisation is feasible.'
Looking ahead, the final 'planned study as part of the NXP002 pre-clinical data package is an in vivo study investigating the durability of the pharmacodynamic effect.'
'The company anticipates receiving the data for this study in early 2022.'
