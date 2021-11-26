StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences investment company NetScientific said it had invested further $1 million into its lifesciences' portfolio company, EpiBone.
EpiBone is a regenerative medicine company focused on bone and cartilage reconstruction based in the US.
'The funding will take EpiBone through to a scale-up round expected in late 2022, and enable the company to accelerate development of its pipeline,' the company said.
The investment amount was part of an overall $11 million close alongside other investors.
