StockMarketWire.com -

CA

30/11/2021 13:30 GDP


CH

30/11/2021 08:00 kof economic barometer


CN

30/11/2021 02:30 CFLP non-manufacturing PMI
30/11/2021 02:30 CFLP manufacturing PMI


DE

30/11/2021 08:55 labour market statistics (incl unemployment)


ES

30/11/2021 08:00 retail sales


EU

30/11/2021 10:00 flash estimate euro area inflation


FR

30/11/2021 07:45 GDP - detailed figures
30/11/2021 07:45 PPI
30/11/2021 07:45 provisional CPI


IT

30/11/2021 09:00 GDP
30/11/2021 10:00 provisional CPI


US

30/11/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
30/11/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com