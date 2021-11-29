StockMarketWire.com - Venture capital firm Molten Ventures reported a jump in operating profit as the value of its portfolio was boosted by strong returns on exit and new fund inflows.

For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax operating profit swelled to £247.5 million from £53.6 million year-on-year as total income jumped to £262.0 million from £62.4 million.

The six-month period ended 30 September 2021 has included an equity raise of £107.7 million from new and existing investors, as well as 'strong returns on exits (cash proceeds of £67.5 million,)' the company said.

Net asset value per share increased to 887 pence from 743 pence as at 31 March 2021.



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com