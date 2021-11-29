StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Avacta said the US Food and Drug Administration had approved its investigational new drug application for AVA6000.
This would allow the group to expand its phase I clinical trial, ALS-6000-101, into clinical trial sites in the United States
AVA6000 is a novel form of doxorubicin that has been modified with Avacta's pre|CISION platform to improve its safety and therapeutic index.
The approval allowed Avacta to enroll eligible patients into US clinical trial sites for the company's phase I multi-centre study, ALS-6000-101.
'As previously announced in August 2021, the company has begun recruiting and dosing patients for this study at several clinical trial sites in the UK, and continues to expect the dose escalation phase for this trial to complete by Q2 2022 followed by completion of the dose expansion phase around mid-2023,' the company said.
'Enrollment in US clinical trial sites is expected to begin in early 2022.'
