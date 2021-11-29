StockMarketWire.com - International Personal Finance swung to a profit in the first nine months of the year, as cost cuts offset a fall in revenue.

For the nine months through September 2021, pre-tax profit was £9.8 million compared with a loss of £41.7 million year-on-year even as revenue fell 20.2% to £399.5 million.

'Lower impairment charges generated by strong collections and higher quality lending, together with tight control of costs, more than offset a reduction in revenue resulting from the smaller average size of the portfolio year on year,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com