StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Clinigen said it had signed an exclusive agreement with Nippon Shinyaku to implement a managed access program for viltepso, used to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a progressive muscle disease, primarily occurs in boys due to a genetic mutation in the dystrophin gene.
Following finalization, the managed access program would 'enable early access to Viltepso for eligible patients in countries where it is not commercially available,' the company said.
Viltepso is currently only approved in the US and Japan.
Under the terms of the agreement, Clinigen 'will manage key elements of the program including regulatory oversight, logistics and access management.'
