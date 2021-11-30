CA
30/11/2021 13:30 GDP
CH
30/11/2021 08:00 kof economic barometer
CN
30/11/2021 02:30 CFLP non-manufacturing PMI
30/11/2021 02:30 CFLP manufacturing PMI
DE
30/11/2021 08:55 labour market statistics (incl unemployment)
ES
30/11/2021 08:00 retail sales
EU
30/11/2021 10:00 flash estimate euro area inflation
FR
30/11/2021 07:45 GDP - detailed figures
30/11/2021 07:45 PPI
30/11/2021 07:45 provisional CPI
IT
30/11/2021 09:00 GDP
30/11/2021 10:00 provisional CPI
US
30/11/2021 15:00 consumer confidence index
30/11/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com