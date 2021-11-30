StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its supplemental new drug application for Lynparza had been accepted and granted priority review in the US to treat patients with early breast cancer.
The Food and Drug Administration grants priority review to applications for medicines that offer significant advantages over available options by demonstrating safety or efficacy improvements, preventing serious conditions, or enhancing patient compliance.
The supplemental new drug application was based on results from the Olympia phase 3 trial, which showed that Lynparza demonstrated a 'statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in invasive disease-free survival, reducing the risk of invasive breast cancer recurrence, second cancers or death by 42% versus placebo,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
