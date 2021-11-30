StockMarketWire.com - Media company Future upgraded its outlook after reporting that annual profit more than doubled amid ongoing margin expansion.
'Our platform effect continues to drive further margin expansion across the business and we are therefore upgrading our outlook for the full year and now expect adjusted results in FY 2022 to be materially above current expectations,' the company said.
For the year ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit jumped 107% to £107.8 million year-on-year as revenue increased 79% to £606.8 million.
'The growth was accelerated in the US and we are confident about our ability to capitalise on the opportunity in North America, to further strengthen and diversify our revenue streams,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
