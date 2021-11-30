StockMarketWire.com - Electronics designer and manufacturer DiscoverIE reported a rise first-half profit as revenue was boosted by new business wins.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit rose 14% to £6.4 million year-on-year and revenue was up 21% to £174.3 million.
'These strong results demonstrate the strength of the discoverIE business model, with record growth in orders, order book and underlying earnings per share, which increased by 37% and follows a resilient performance last year through Covid,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it was on track to 'deliver full year underlying earnings for the continuing operations ahead of the Board's previous expectations despite ongoing supply chain and foreign exchange headwinds.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.