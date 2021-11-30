StockMarketWire.com - Photonic components and systems maker Gooch & Housego reported a fall in annual profit as higher revenue was offset by a rising costs.
For the year ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit fell 13.2% to £4.7 million year-on-year, while revenue increased to 1.6% to £124.1 million.
The fall in profit was attributed to rising costs including restructuring costs and amortisation charges.
The company resumed its dividend, proposing full year dividend of 12.2 pence per share.
'The board remains confident that G&H is well positioned to deliver further progress in FY2022 and substantial long-term growth,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
