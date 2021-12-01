StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment company UK Commercial Property REIT said it had acquired a pre-let multi let industrial warehouse development for £25 million.
The three new warehouse units, known as Sussex Junction, were currently under construction near Gatwick airport, were expected to show an attractive development yield of 5.8% per year.
The development was due to complete in early summer 2022 when it would deliver approximately 107,000 sq ft of new multi let industrial space across three units.
Two of the units, covering 56% of the total, were already pre let on a 15 year lease to CGG Services, a geoscience technology company, at an average rent of £13 per sq ft .
Looking ahead, the company said it was 'confident of investing its remaining cash resources into further acquisitions in the foreseeable future, at which point the voard is expected to confirm an increase in the company's dividend for Q4 2021 '
