StockMarketWire.com - IG Group said it would sell North American Derivatives Exchange and Small Exchange to Foris DAX Markets for $216 million.
IG group held a 39% stake Small Exchange.
The closing of the transaction was expected to be in the first half of 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, including regulatory review.
'This transaction does not materially impact full-year adjusted operating profit expectations nor the medium-term revenue growth guidance for High Potential Markets previously provided in July 2021,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.