StockMarketWire.com - Wealth management company Team reported a rise in assets under management as client assets swelled.
For the year ended 30 September, assets under management increased to £295 million from 286 million at the of March, as client assets increased to £1.9 billion from £286 million.
AUM is expected to increase to £372 million following the acquisition of Omega, the company said.
'The acquisitions and senior hires we have made this year will be a significant step for TEAM towards becoming cashflow positive in 2023 and we have an excellent pipeline of opportunities to pursue, to underpin the future growth of the group.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.