StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation services company TPXimpact swung to a profit in the first half of the year as the ongoing digital transition of companies led to new business wins.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit was £559,000 compared with a loss of £1.57 million year-on-year as revenue increased 77% to £37.5 million.
The company reported £54 million of total contract wins in H1 2022, up 116%.
'We remain focused on executing our strategy in line with our 2025 commercial vision of delivering 10-15% organic revenue growth per annum and £200m run rate revenue by March 2025,' the company said.
'We are confident of delivering significant further growth into H2 and beyond, in line with our recently upgraded expectations.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
