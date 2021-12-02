CA
03/12/2021 13:30 labour force survey
03/12/2021 13:30 labour productivity, hourly compensation & unit labour cost
07/12/2021 15:00 Ivey purchasing managers index
CH
07/12/2021 06:45 unemployment
07/12/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves
CN
03/12/2021 03:15 services PMI
DE
03/12/2021 08:55 services PMI
06/12/2021 07:00 manufacturing turnover
06/12/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders
07/12/2021 07:00 industrial production index
07/12/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
ES
03/12/2021 08:15 services PMI
EU
03/12/2021 09:00 eurozone services PMI
03/12/2021 10:00 retail trade
07/12/2021 10:00 GDP
07/12/2021 10:00 employment
FR
03/12/2021 07:45 industrial production index
03/12/2021 08:50 services PMI
07/12/2021 07:45 foreign trade
08/12/2021 06:30 job creation
08/12/2021 11:00 OECD unemployment rate
IE
03/12/2021 01:01 services PMI
03/12/2021 11:00 live register
IT
03/12/2021 08:45 services PMI
06/12/2021 09:00 retail sales
JP
03/12/2021 00:30 services PMI
06/12/2021 02:00 imported vehicle sales
06/12/2021 23:50 provisional trade statistics
07/12/2021 23:50 balance of payments
07/12/2021 23:50 GDP
UK
03/12/2021 00:01 BRC-Sensormatic IQ footfall monitor
03/12/2021 09:30 services PMI
06/12/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit construction PMI
06/12/2021 11:30 BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent speech on 'Outlook for growth, inflation and monetary policy'
07/12/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
07/12/2021 07:00 Halifax house price index
US
03/12/2021 13:30 monthly jobs report
03/12/2021 14:45 services PMI
03/12/2021 15:00 ISM report on services
06/12/2021 15:00 employment trends index
07/12/2021 13:30 revised productivity & costs
07/12/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
07/12/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
07/12/2021 20:00 connsumer credit
07/12/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
08/12/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
08/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
