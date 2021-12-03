CA
07/12/2021 15:00 Ivey purchasing managers index
CH
07/12/2021 06:45 unemployment
07/12/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves
CN
09/12/2021 03:00 PPI
09/12/2021 03:00 CPI
DE
06/12/2021 07:00 manufacturing turnover
06/12/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders
07/12/2021 07:00 industrial production index
07/12/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
09/12/2021 07:00 labour cost index
09/12/2021 07:00 foreign trade
EU
07/12/2021 10:00 GDP
07/12/2021 10:00 employment
FR
07/12/2021 07:45 foreign trade
08/12/2021 06:30 job creation
08/12/2021 11:00 OECD unemployment rate
09/12/2021 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators
IE
09/12/2021 11:00 CPI
09/12/2021 11:00 industrial production
IT
06/12/2021 09:00 retail sales
JP
06/12/2021 02:00 imported vehicle sales
06/12/2021 23:50 provisional trade statistics
07/12/2021 23:50 balance of payments
07/12/2021 23:50 GDP
08/12/2021 23:50 business outlook survey
09/12/2021 06:00 preliminary machine tool orders
UK
06/12/2021 09:30 CIPS / Markit construction PMI
06/12/2021 11:30 BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent speech on 'Outlook for growth, inflation and monetary policy'
07/12/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
07/12/2021 07:00 Halifax house price index
US
06/12/2021 15:00 employment trends index
07/12/2021 13:30 revised productivity & costs
07/12/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
07/12/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
07/12/2021 20:00 connsumer credit
07/12/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
08/12/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
08/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
09/12/2021 13:30 jobless claims
09/12/2021 14:45 consumer comfort index
09/12/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
09/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
