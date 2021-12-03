StockMarketWire.com - Home improvement retailer Wickes raised its full-year profit outlook as momentum continued into the fourth quarter.
Adjusted pre-tax profit was expected to be no less than £83 million. That was ahead of prior guidance for a £67 million to £75 million range and analyst consensus of between £74 million and 75 million.
'Our forward planning and early strategic decisions have resulted in an improved profit performance, and we continue to navigate inflationary pressures and raw material constraints well,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.