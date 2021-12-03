StockMarketWire.com - Home improvement retailer Wickes raised its full-year profit outlook as momentum continued into the fourth quarter.

Adjusted pre-tax profit was expected to be no less than £83 million. That was ahead of prior guidance for a £67 million to £75 million range and analyst consensus of between £74 million and 75 million.

'Our forward planning and early strategic decisions have resulted in an improved profit performance, and we continue to navigate inflationary pressures and raw material constraints well,' the company said.



