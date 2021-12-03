StockMarketWire.com - Digital financial management and software solutions Tungsten Corporation said it had been selected by Amazon Business to support its e-invoicing program in Europe and the U.S.
'The partnership will enable customers to automate the processing of Amazon Business invoices via the Tungsten e-invoicing network,' the company said.
'The integration makes use of Tungsten's Accounts Receivable solution and automates invoicing processes, saving both time and effort for customers.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
