Tungsten Corporation said it had been selected by Amazon Business to support its e-invoicing program in Europe and the U.S.

'The partnership will enable customers to automate the processing of Amazon Business invoices via the Tungsten e-invoicing network,' the company said.

'The integration makes use of Tungsten's Accounts Receivable solution and automates invoicing processes, saving both time and effort for customers.'






