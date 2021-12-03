StockMarketWire.com - Video editing platform software company Blackbird its video editing platform software was now being used by a total of 80 US TV stations for digital news production following TownNews' latest deployment.
This was the seventh expansion of Blackbird by TownNews since the partnership began in 2018.
Video production teams at the 80 US TV stations used Blackbird collaboratively to remotely access, edit and publish news content fast to social, web and other digital platforms.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
