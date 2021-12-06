Interim Result
07/12/2021 Renalytix PLC (RENX)
07/12/2021 Monks Investment Trust PLC (MNKS)
07/12/2021 Solid State PLC (SOLI)
07/12/2021 Supreme PLC (SUP)
07/12/2021 W.H. Ireland Group PLC (WHI)
07/12/2021 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)
07/12/2021 Iomart Group PLC (IOM)
07/12/2021 Babcock International Group PLC (BAB)
07/12/2021 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)
07/12/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
07/12/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
07/12/2021 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
Final Result
07/12/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
07/12/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
07/12/2021 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
07/12/2021 Zytronic PLC (ZYT)
07/12/2021 Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG)
07/12/2021 Ixico PLC (IXI)
07/12/2021 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)
07/12/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
07/12/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
07/12/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
AGM / EGM
07/12/2021 Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SST)
07/12/2021 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
07/12/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
07/12/2021 Schroder Japan Growth Fund PLC (SJG)
07/12/2021 Henderson International Income Trust PLC (HINT)
07/12/2021 Asos PLC (ASC)
07/12/2021 Falanx Group Limited (FLX)
07/12/2021 Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd (AA4)
Ex-Dividend
07/12/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com