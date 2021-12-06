StockMarketWire.com - Auto dealer Marshall Motor said it intended to recommend that its shareholders accept a £325 million lobbed last week by Constellation Automotive.
Marshall Motor investors have been offered 400p per share, representing a 41% premium to the company's closing price on 25 November, the last business day before the offer was made.
'The board, having been so advised by Investec as to the financial terms of the offer, consider the terms of the Offer to be fair and reasonable,' Marshall Motor said.
When it made the offer last Monday, Constellation said it had received an irrevocable undertaking to accept the offer from 64.4% majority shareholder Marshall of Cambridge.
