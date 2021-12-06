StockMarketWire.com - Infectious disease focused Poolbeg Pharma said it had signed an option agreement to licence MelioVac, a vaccine for melioidosis.

The agreement was signed with University College Dublin and the vaccine's inventor, Associate Professor Siobhan McClean , through NovaUCD, the university's knowledge transfer office.

Poolbeg Pharma said it would continue its due diligence on MelioVac, as well as five other potential vaccine candidates discovered by McClean and her team.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com