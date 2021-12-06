StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Apax Global Alpha said its Apax IX Fund and Apax Europe VI Fund agreed to sell their stakes in Unilabs, laboratory and imaging diagnostics services, to A.P. Mollerr in a deal worth €72.4 million.

The Apax IX investment in Unilabs was expected to deliver a total gross gross multiple of invested capital, or MOIC, of 3.3x and a gross internal rate of return of 27%.1.

The Apax Europe VI investment was expected to deliver a total gross MOIC of 5.5x and a gross IRR of 15%.

The transaction was expected to close in Q1 2022.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com