StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks rose early on Monday after strengthening crude prices helped energy plays, though investors were still weighing risks posed by the Omicron coronavirus variant.
At 0818, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 50.9 points, or 0.7%, at 7,173.22.
BP and Shell both rose 1.2%, to 344.92p and £16.708, respectively, after Saudi Arabia lifted its crude prices, sending Brent up $1.45 to $71.33 per barrel.
A few local profit upgrades were also buoying sentiment.
Shipping services company Clarkson jumped 6.7% to £39.31 after it raised its annual profit outlook, citing a particularly strong performance at its financial and broking units.
Clarkson said its underlying pre-tax profit for the year through December was now expected to be at least £65 million.
Wholesale power generator ContourGlobal advanced 1.5% to 185.8p, having pinned an annual earnings upgrade on a strong performance at a gas-fired power plant in Arrubal, Spain.
ContourGlobal's adjusted earnings for the year through December were now expected in a range of $810 million to $840 million, up from previous guidance of $780 million to $810 million.
Plastics producer Victrex rallied 4.3% to £24.56 after it reported a 46% rise in annual profit and declared a special dividend, as improving market conditions boosted sales volumes.
Victrex more than doubled its full-year dividend payments to 109.56p, up from 46.14p year-on-year, including a special dividend of 50p per share.
Cybersecurity group Darktrace climbed 1.1% to 431.57p as it launched an up to £30 million share buyback.
Darktrace said it would buy up to 4 million of its ordinary shares before the end of December.
Advertising firm WPP rose 0.8% to £10.735 following news that it had acquired a majority stake in branding and design agency Made Thought, for an undisclosed sum.
Made Thought employed 55 people at offices in London and New York, with clients including Pinterest, Unilever, Sonos and Paul Smith.
Fashion group Ted Baker added 0.6% to 109.3p after it confirmed chairman John Barton had died suddenly.
Senior director Helena Feltham had become interim chairman.
Auto dealer Marshall Motor was unchanged at 392p on announcing that it intended to recommend that its shareholders accept a £325 million lobbed last week by Constellation Automotive.
Marshall Motor investors have been offered 400p per share, representing a 41% premium to the company's closing price on 25 November, the last business day before the offer was made.
Newspaper and magazine distributor Smiths News gained 1.1% to 36.51p as it upwardly revised its final dividend after it received a pension surplus.
Smiths News would now pay a final dividend for the 2021 financial year of 1.15p per share, up from the previously announced 1p.
Advanced materials group Versarien firmed 1.7% to 27.14p, having booked a first-half loss after rising sales were more than offset by expenses.
Versarien's pre-tax losses for the six months through September amounted to £3.0 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £4.3 million. Revenue rose 41% to £3.82 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
