StockMarketWire.com - Information systems and transport services group Journeo said it had won a £0.8 million public contract for the supply of its advanced displays technology and software in North Wales.
'The breadth of display technologies, stretching from ultra-low power ePaper displays suitable for rural locations where authorities cannot deliver power to the display location, to full-colour LED displays suitable for high-traffic transport corridors, will be managed using the company's content management software,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.