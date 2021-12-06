StockMarketWire.com - Information systems and transport services group Journeo said it had won a £0.8 million public contract for the supply of its advanced displays technology and software in North Wales.

'The breadth of display technologies, stretching from ultra-low power ePaper displays suitable for rural locations where authorities cannot deliver power to the display location, to full-colour LED displays suitable for high-traffic transport corridors, will be managed using the company's content management software,' the company said.










