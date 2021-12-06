StockMarketWire.com - Beauty brand developer InnovaDerma said it had signed a joint venture agreement with M. Ward, a non-executive director, to accelerate and develop the Prolong brand.
Ergon Medical Limited, a subsidiary of InnovaDerma, a private limited company.
Under the agreement, InnovaDerma would retain a 45% ownership stake in the joint venture, with the remaining 55% being acquired by M. Ward for a value of £275,000.
The transaction was completed 3rd December 2021.
'The objective of the joint venture is to accelerate the marketing and sales of the Prolong medical device and enable the Company to focus on its topical products,' the company said.
'The company will not be required to invest in Prolong's development as part of the Joint Venture nor will there be operational use of executive management's time.'
