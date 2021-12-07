CN

09/12/2021 03:00 PPI

09/12/2021 03:00 CPI



DE

09/12/2021 07:00 labour cost index

09/12/2021 07:00 foreign trade

10/12/2021 07:00 CPI



ES

10/12/2021 08:00 housing price index

10/12/2021 08:00 industrial production



EU

13/12/2021 09:00 long term interest rates statistics



FR

08/12/2021 06:30 job creation

08/12/2021 11:00 OECD unemployment rate

09/12/2021 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators



IE

09/12/2021 11:00 industrial production

09/12/2021 11:00 CPI



IT

10/12/2021 09:00 industrial production

13/12/2021 09:00 labour cost index



JP

08/12/2021 23:50 business outlook survey

09/12/2021 06:00 preliminary machine tool orders

09/12/2021 23:50 corporate goods price index

12/12/2021 23:50 orders received for machinery



UK

10/12/2021 07:00 trade

10/12/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates

10/12/2021 07:00 index of services

10/12/2021 07:00 index of production

10/12/2021 09:30 Bank of England/Kantar Quarterly inflation attitudes survey

10/12/2021 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker

13/12/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index

13/12/2021 17:00 Bank of England financial stability report



US

08/12/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey

08/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report

09/12/2021 13:30 jobless claims

09/12/2021 14:45 consumer comfort index

09/12/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade

09/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report

10/12/2021 13:30 real earnings

10/12/2021 13:30 CPI

10/12/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers

10/12/2021 15:00 quarterly services

13/12/2021 16:00 ISM manufacturing and services semiannual report



