CA
07/12/2021 15:00 Ivey purchasing managers index
CH
07/12/2021 06:45 unemployment
07/12/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves
DE
07/12/2021 07:00 industrial production index
07/12/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
EU
07/12/2021 10:00 GDP
07/12/2021 10:00 employment
FR
07/12/2021 07:45 foreign trade
JP
07/12/2021 23:50 balance of payments
07/12/2021 23:50 GDP
UK
07/12/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
07/12/2021 07:00 Halifax house price index
US
07/12/2021 13:30 revised productivity & costs
07/12/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
07/12/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
07/12/2021 20:00 connsumer credit
07/12/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com