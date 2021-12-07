StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company PageGroup upgraded its annual earnings guidance, as improved market conditions persisted into the fourth quarter.
Operating profit for the year through December was now expected to be in the region of £165 million, the company said in a trading update.
'The positive momentum and trends the group has seen during 2021, particularly at the end of the third quarter, have continued at both a regional and global level in the period,' PageGroup said.
Growth in October was 16% compared to 2019 in constant currencies and November was up 26%, it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
