StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Life Science REIT said it had acquired three buildings at the Cambourne business park near Cambridge for £38.7 million.
The acquisition was conducted through the purchase of Scholar Property Investments, the sole assets of which were the freehold interests in the three buildings.
Life Science REIT said the purchase price was satisfied entirely in cash and reflected a net initial yield of 5.6%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
