StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group UP Global Sourcing, also known as Ultimate Products, said it had appointed Chris Dent as is incoming chief financial officer.
Dent was joining the company from Franchise Brands, where he had been CFO since July 2017.
He was replacing Graham Screawn, who's pending retirement next year already had been announced.
Dent would join Ultimate Products on 4 April.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.