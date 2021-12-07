StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group UP Global Sourcing, also known as Ultimate Products, said it had appointed Chris Dent as is incoming chief financial officer.

Dent was joining the company from Franchise Brands, where he had been CFO since July 2017.

He was replacing Graham Screawn, who's pending retirement next year already had been announced.

Dent would join Ultimate Products on 4 April.


