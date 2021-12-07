StockMarketWire.com - Fund management group Liontrust said it had entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with founder shareholders to purchase Majedie Asset Management for up to £120 million.
Majedie, a UK-based asset management firm had long-term pedigree in Institutional fund management, an area of increasing strategic focus for Liontrust.
Majedie's assets under management and advice as at 30 November 2021 were £5.8 billion.
Rob Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Majedie, would join Liontrust as Head of Global Institutional Business.
'Given the growing demand from institutional investors for global equity managers, we believe we can expand this client base further for the Majedie investment team, as well as take advantage of Majedie's institutional expertise,' Liontrust said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
