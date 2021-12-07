StockMarketWire.com - Plumbing company Ferguson raised its full-year expectations after reporting a rise in first-quarter sales.
Net sales rose 26.6% to $6.80 billion year-on-year in the first quarter and gross margins were up 1.7% to 31.3%.
'Supportive end markets and continued market share gains drove substantial sales growth,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said that while it continued to expect a tapering of growth in the second half on tougher prior year comparatives, its full year expectations had increased given 'strong' momentum in the business and the agility of its business model.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.