Specialist asset manager Mercia Asset Management reported a 35% rise in first-half profit and stuck to its three-year targets.

Pre-tax profit for the six months through September increased to £11.2 million, up from £8.2 million year-on-year, as revenue climbed 21% to £10.1 million.

The company declared an interim dividend of 0.3p per share, up from 0.1p year-on-year.

Assets under management increased to around £948 million, up from around £872 million in the first half of 2021.

Chief executive Mark Payton said the company remained confident in achieving its three-year objectives of growing AuM on average by 20% a year while also delivering a cumulative £60 million in pre-tax profit.


