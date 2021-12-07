StockMarketWire.com - Financial services group WH Ireland posted a small fall in first-half profit after rising revenue was more than offset by expenses.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through September fell to £0.33 million, down from £0.47 million year-on-year.
Revenue rose 38% to £17.5 million and underlying profit rose to £1.1 million, up from £0.6 million.
WH Ireland said current trading was 'in line with our expectations of a sustainable return to profitability'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
