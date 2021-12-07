StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security and intelligence services group Falanx reported narrower first-half losses after expanding and ramping up investment in its cyber security division.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £746,906 from £1.4 million year-on-year as revenue rose 28% to £1.8 million.
'Customer demand had grown significantly compared with the pre-pandemic environment,' the company said.
'Our new initiatives are gaining interest from both direct customers and from our larger partners, and we are beginning to achieve sales of these innovative services.'
